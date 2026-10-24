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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress leaders who lost elections to face scrutiny for allocation of ticket & party posts: Rajani

Congress leaders who lost elections to face scrutiny for allocation of ticket & party posts: Rajani

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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In-charge of Congress affairs in Himachal Rajani Patil being given a warm welcome in Mandi on Friday. Photo: Jai Kumar
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In-charge of Congress affairs in Himachal Pradesh Rajani Patil has sent a clear message to party leaders that those who have suffered repeated electoral defeats will face a detailed performance review before being considered for party positions or the allocation of ticket for future elections. The party must give opportunities to new faces and grassroots-level workers to strengthen its organisation, she said while addressing party workers in Mandi on Friday to gear them up for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Rajani said that leaders, who had consistently lost the past two or three elections, would not automatically be considered for ticket or a party post. Their performances would be thoroughly assessed before any decision on ticket allocation was taken.

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She clarified that the authority to select candidates and allocate party positions did not rest with any individual leader, including herself, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu or state Congress president Vinay Kumar. The Congress high command would take the decision, she added.

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Rajani said that the positive and negative aspects of every leader’s performance would be presented to the central leadership for the final decision. She added that the party needed to evaluate its leaders objectively and provide opportunities to deserving workers.

She issued a stern warning against indulgence in indiscipline and the issuance of public statements that contradict the party’s official position. She said that leaders, who make unnecessary remarks on social media or worked against the party line, would face action.

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Rajani called for unity among party leaders and workers and made it clear that everyone would have to work together to achieve the party’s objectives. Failure to maintain unity could invite strict disciplinary measures.

She referred to the challenges ahead and said that the Congress would not secure another term in the government merely through slogans, repeated claims or statements on paper. Leaders and workers would have to reach out to the grassroots level, work hard and establish a direct contact with people.

Rajani said that she would visit different areas along with senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur to strengthen the organisation. The selection of candidates would be done on the basis of public feedback to ensure that the party fields strong and capable candidates.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the Congress rally scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 1. The party workers were asked to attend the rally wearing traditional Himachali caps. She criticised the functioning of the Central Government.

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