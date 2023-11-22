Congress lying to people on debt, alleges BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 21

BJP leaders and former ministers Rajeev Saizal and Govind Thakur, in a press statement issued here today, said that the Congress had been lying to the people of state since it came to power a year ago. The party was making hue and cry about the debt situation but in its stint of 11 months the Congress government had taken a loan of Rs 12,000 crore from various financial institutions.

They alleged that the Congress had come to power in Himachal by promising 10 guarantees to the people. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was claiming that he has implemented one guarantee and would fulfill other nine soon. “Women are still waiting for Rs 1,500 per month that amounts to Rs 18,000 annually while the youth are still waiting for 5 lakh jobs,” they said.

The BJP leaders said that the Congress should remember that there were 22 lakh women in Himachal who were waiting for the guarantee of Rs 1,500 per month to be implemented.

They further alleged that the only achievement of the Congress government was playing the blame game and making false allegations against the previous BJP government. The fact was that during the stint of the previous BJP government, massive infrastructure projects had been started in the state. These include the fourlaning of the Kiratpur Sahib-Manali road, the Pathankot-Mandi road and Matour-Shimla road.

Besides, the Union government allotted bulk drug park to Himachal which was intended to bring an investment of Rs 10,000 crores in the state. The Jai Ram Thakur government took it forward, while the Congress party has only delayed the project by one year, the BJP leaders alleged.

