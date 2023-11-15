Congress making false promises, says Jai Ram Thakur

PTI

Shimla, November 14

The Congress has failed to fulfil its poll guarantees promised on the eve of the Assembly polls and now it is making false promises in the poll-bound states, alleged Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Thakur said the Congress should worry about the welfare of the people and should resume the stalled development projects in the state. He said promises like Rs 1,500 per month to women, five lakh jobs to youths, 300 units of free electricity and many more have not been fulfilled and the Congress is misleading the general public by making false commitments.

