Congress memo to Guv in paper leak case

Shimla, June 4
Congress MLAs and leaders, led by chairman of the Election Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, today submitted a memorandum to the Governor, seeking the completion of the CBI investigation into the police recruitment paper leak within 90 days.
Sukhu was accompanied by Congress working president Harsh Mahajan, MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Lakhwinder Rana, Satpal Raizada and Sanjay Awasthi, former MLA Sohan Lal, Himachal Youth Congress president Negi Nigam Bhandari, NSUI president Chhatar Thakur, district Shimla urban president Jitendra Chaudhary and party workers reached Raj Bhawan to submit the memorandum to Governor RV Arlekar.
The delegation requested the Governor to direct the government to issue a notification for handing over the investigation to the CBI at the earliest and it should be completed within 90 days.
Sukhu raised questions on the intention of the government for not issuing the notification so far.
“The BJP regime in Himachal has become a paper leak government as it has become a trend in the last four-and-a-half years. The government is playing with the future of lakhs of the youth,” he alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala