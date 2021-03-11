Congress memo to Guv in paper leak case

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 4

Congress MLAs and leaders, led by chairman of the Election Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, today submitted a memorandum to the Governor, seeking the completion of the CBI investigation into the police recruitment paper leak within 90 days.

Sukhu was accompanied by Congress working president Harsh Mahajan, MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Lakhwinder Rana, Satpal Raizada and Sanjay Awasthi, former MLA Sohan Lal, Himachal Youth Congress president Negi Nigam Bhandari, NSUI president Chhatar Thakur, district Shimla urban president Jitendra Chaudhary and party workers reached Raj Bhawan to submit the memorandum to Governor RV Arlekar.

The delegation requested the Governor to direct the government to issue a notification for handing over the investigation to the CBI at the earliest and it should be completed within 90 days.

Sukhu raised questions on the intention of the government for not issuing the notification so far.

“The BJP regime in Himachal has become a paper leak government as it has become a trend in the last four-and-a-half years. The government is playing with the future of lakhs of the youth,” he alleged.