'Congress misleading employees on old pension scheme', says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

NURPUR, OCTOBER 30

CM Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing a meeting in support of the BJP candidate at Bodh near here today, alleged that the Congress was misleading the people, especially staff on the old pension scheme (OPS) and making false commitment of implementing it if voted to power.

The CM said the promise of OPS was only a poll gimmick and employees would not fall prey to it. It was the then Virbhadra Singh government that had issued a notification for enforcing the new pension plan in back date in May 2003.

He questioned if the Congress was in favour of the OPS, why this scheme was scrapped when their own party was in power and what stopped it from restoring the same during their last tenure from 2012 to 2017?