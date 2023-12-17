‘Congress misleading on Central grants’

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 16

The Centre has released Rs 633 crore to Himachal Pradesh for relief and rehabilitation work, said JP Nadda, national BJP president, while addressing a public meeting at Bilaspur today.

He said that Congress leaders were misleading the people of the state with regard to Central grants. He added, “Himachal Pradesh is the second home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he is personally working for the interests and welfare of the state.”

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said, “The Congress government in the state has failed to fulfil guarantees given to people.”

He said that the BJP had hit a hat-trick by winning three state elections and now it would hit another hat-trick by winning the Lok Sabha elections for the third time in a row. He added, “The BJP has won the Hamirpur parliamentary seat five times in a row and it will win it for the sixth time with a bigger margin.”

