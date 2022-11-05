Congress misleading, saysThakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 4

He never speaks lowly about anyone but political opponent are forcing him to reply to them in their language. Some Congress leaders do not desist from using indecent language, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today while addressing election meetings in favour of BJP candidates Vijay Agnihotri at Galore in the Nadaun constituency and at Maya Devi at Garli in the Barsar constituency in the district today.

He said the Congress was misleading people. Several Congress leaders were presenting themselves as the chief ministerial candidate and in the process had become a laughing stock, he added.

The Chief Minister said that a Congress leader from the Nadaun Assembly segment was constantly misleading people on the issue of development.