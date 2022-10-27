Congress misleads, we work for people: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 26

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today that Congress leaders had neither control over their language nor had decency in behaviour. The public would give them a befitting reply in the Assembly elections next month, he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Kothi panchayat in the Balh Assembly constituency in Mandi. He said that ticket was sold to candidates in the Congress.

“The BJP has completed successful tenures of eight years of Narendra Modi government at the Centre and five years in the state, but not even one charge of corruption has been levelled against us,” he added.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Chhatri in the Seraj Assembly constituency, said, “The Congress only works to mislead the public. We believe in working for public welfare. For women, our government has reduced the bus fares to half. Free electricity up to 125 units is being provided to the people of the state. Water bills are being waived in rural areas. The Congress has never thought of the welfare of poor people.”

“Despite the Covid crisis, development works continued in Himachal,” he said.

#jai ram thakur