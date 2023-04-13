Congress names 9 candidates in second list for Shimla Municipal Corporation elections

Shimla, April 12
The Congress released the names of nine more candidates for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections late in the evening today. The candidates named today include Satya Verma (Ruldu Bhatta ward), Urmila Kashyap (Annadale), Jagdish Thakur (Summer Hill), Dalip Thapa (Boileauganj), Simmi Nanda (Nabha), Vineet Sharma (Shanti Vihar), Kuldeep Thakur (Sangti), Kusum Chauhan (Panthaghati) and Alok Pathania (Kanlog).
The Congress had released the names of seven candidates yesterday. According to a Congress official, the names of the remaining 18 candidates will be released tomorrow.
