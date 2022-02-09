Congress online membership drive soon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 8

Congress organisational elections in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi today said that the party was planning to start an online membership drive to associate more and more people with the party’s ideology.

Munshi, along with co-incharge Shamima Raina, interacted virtually with 13 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of the state in the presence of office-bearers at the party office here.

“The membership drive must be over positively by March 31 as there must be strict adherence to party election scheduled decided by the high command,” she said while addressing a press conference here today.

HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore said the Congress had been strengthened in Himachal as was evident from its excellent performance in the four bypolls as well as in the municipal poll.—