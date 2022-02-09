Congress online membership drive soon

Shimla, February 8
Congress organisational elections in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi today said that the party was planning to start an online membership drive to associate more and more people with the party’s ideology.
Munshi, along with co-incharge Shamima Raina, interacted virtually with 13 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of the state in the presence of office-bearers at the party office here.
“The membership drive must be over positively by March 31 as there must be strict adherence to party election scheduled decided by the high command,” she said while addressing a press conference here today.
HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore said the Congress had been strengthened in Himachal as was evident from its excellent performance in the four bypolls as well as in the municipal poll.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon