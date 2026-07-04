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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress PAC to meet on June 16-17 in Dharamshala ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

Congress PAC to meet on June 16-17 in Dharamshala ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

The PAC is expected to deliberate on key organisational matters, coordination between the party and the government, and prepare a roadmap for the 2027 Assembly election

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:13 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Crucial organisational issues, including filling the lone vacancy in the Council of Ministers and a possible Cabinet reshuffle, could be discussed at the important Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting to be held in Dharamshala on June 16-17 in the presence of AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

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The meeting will be attended by Himachal Congress president Vinay Kumar, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Anand Sharma, Cabinet ministers, and other senior party functionaries.

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The PAC is expected to deliberate on key organisational matters, coordination between the party and the government, and to prepare a roadmap for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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AICC in-charge Rajni Patil, who was in Shimla on Saturday to attend a party function, confirmed the proposed PAC meeting.

"All crucial issues, including a Cabinet reshuffle, could be discussed during the PAC meeting," Patil said, adding that Venugopal will specially travel to Dharamshala to attend the meeting.

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Sukhu also confirmed the PAC meeting scheduled for June 16-17.

"Subject to weather conditions, it has been decided to convene the PAC meeting in Dharamshala, which will be attended by KC Venugopal," he said. Regarding the filling of the lone vacant berth in the Cabinet, the Chief Minister said the party high command would take the final call on the issue.

The AICC constituted the PAC on March 28 and comprises 26 members, besides AICC in-charge Rajni Patil and two AICC secretaries. Former state Congress presidents Pratibha Singh, Kuldeep Rathore, Kaul Singh Thakur and Kuldeep Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma, and several MLAs are members of the committee.

With the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh due by November 2027, the convening of the PAC meeting assumes significance. The meeting is expected to address shortcomings and grievances within both the party organisation and the state government to ensure there is no discontent at any level.

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