Congress panel meets ticket hopefuls in Solan, Sirmaur

Solan, September 8
Umang Singhar, Congress Screening Committee member, met ticket hopefuls from Solan and Sirmaur districts here today.
Singhar told mediapersons that before giving ticket, the potential of the candidates was being examined. Congress leaders, however, wondered how he would do so by merely meeting the aspirants for a few minutes without taking feedback from people.
There are five segments in Solan and the Congress has two MLAs in Solan and Arki. Its third MLA at Nalagarh has joined the BJP.
Singhar’s visit has fuelled resentment among Congress leaders, who wondered whether the names shortlisted by the state-level election committee, were subject to change.
The committee, which met in New Delhi recently, had cleared one name each for the segments where there was no dispute owing to the presence of senior leaders and the Kasauli and Doon seats in Solan and Nahan in Sirmaur fall under this category.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...