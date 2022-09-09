Congress panel meets ticket hopefuls in Solan, Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 8

Umang Singhar, Congress Screening Committee member, met ticket hopefuls from Solan and Sirmaur districts here today.

Singhar told mediapersons that before giving ticket, the potential of the candidates was being examined. Congress leaders, however, wondered how he would do so by merely meeting the aspirants for a few minutes without taking feedback from people.

There are five segments in Solan and the Congress has two MLAs in Solan and Arki. Its third MLA at Nalagarh has joined the BJP.

Singhar’s visit has fuelled resentment among Congress leaders, who wondered whether the names shortlisted by the state-level election committee, were subject to change.

The committee, which met in New Delhi recently, had cleared one name each for the segments where there was no dispute owing to the presence of senior leaders and the Kasauli and Doon seats in Solan and Nahan in Sirmaur fall under this category.

