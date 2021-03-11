Congress panels at block, district level in Himachal Pradesh for election campaign soon

Mandi, June 5
Ashray Sharma, chairperson of Media and Social Media Congress Campaign Committee, said that committees would be constituted at block, district and state level to intensify election campaign of Congress on social media.
“These committees would work effectively to counter BJP attacks on social media. At the same, development works done by the Congress during its previous regime would be publicized. These committees would also highlight the shortcomings of the present state government”, Ashray said.
Iftikhar Ahmad, national spokesperson of the Youth Congress, also launched a ‘Young India Ke Bol’ programme in Mandi. He said that the programme was aimed at giving an opportunity to youth to become spokesperson of Congress party at assembly, district, state and national levels for which competent youths will be given an opportunity.
