Congress party is 'leaderless', says Thakur in Banjar

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 7

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today took a dig at the Congress and called it leaderless.

Thakur, while addressing an election rally at Gada Gushaini in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district, said the Congress had sent Rahul Gandhi on a ‘yatra’ during the elections. He added that the Congress members were not able to digest development done during the BJP’s rule.

The Chief Minister said, “We don’t make false promises like the Congress does. Our manifesto is our promise. Congress leaders are luring people by making false promises like Rs 1,500 per month to women.”

He said, “The Congress had in 2012 promised to give jobs to every household. It had announced an unemployment allowance for the youth but that, too, was not given.” He added that the BJP had resolved to empower women and make them self-reliant.

Thakur said that the BJP government had developed every area of the state in the past five years. He added that the party had ensured that the benefits of various government schemes reach beneficiaries even in the remotest corners of the state.

He said, “Your vote is not for five years but for development in the next 25 years.” He appealed to the public to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi stronger in Delhi by voting for Surender Shourie from the Banjar constituency. He added that the BJP would again form government in the state.