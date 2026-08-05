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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress pays tribute to Himachal's first CM in Mandi

Congress pays tribute to Himachal's first CM in Mandi

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:22 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The District Congress Committee (DCC), Mandi, paid rich tributes to the architect of Himachal Pradesh and first Chief Minister Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar on his birth anniversary during a meeting held at Gandhi Bhawan under the chairmanship of DCC president Champa Thakur.

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The programme commenced with party leaders and workers offering floral tributes to the portrait of the first Chief Minister and remembering his immense contribution to the formation and development of Himachal Pradesh.

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Champa Thakur highlighted Dr Parmar’s remarkable journey, recalling that he was born on August 4, 1906, in Chanhalag village of Pachhad in Sirmaur district. She said that after an illustrious academic career, Dr Parmar served as a First Class Judge from 1930 to 1937 before resigning from public service in 1941 to dedicate himself to the welfare of the people.

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She noted that Dr Parmar had led the Satyagraha movement in the erstwhile Suket state and played a decisive role in shaping the vision of Himachal Pradesh. She also recalled that he became the state’s first Chief Minister in 1952, was instrumental in the creation of Greater Himachal in 1966 and led efforts that resulted in the attainment of full statehood for Himachal Pradesh in 1971.

Several Congress leaders and party workers, including Anil Sen, Tek Raj Thakur, Hem Singh Thakur, Rajender Mohan, Prakash Kashyap, Pradeep Sharma, Bhup Singh and Maya Devi, were present on the occasion.

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The architect of Himachal

Dr YS Parmar was born on August 4, 1906, in Chanhalag village of Pachhad in Sirmaur district

Dr Parmar led the Satyagraha movement in the erstwhile Suket state and played a decisive role in shaping the vision of Himachal Pradesh.

He became the state’s first Chief Minister in 1952, was instrumental in the creation of Greater Himachal in 1966 and led efforts that resulted in the attainment of full statehood for Himachal Pradesh in 1971

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