Congress politicising OPS: Chief Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 11

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that his government was in consultation with the Centre over the issue of restoration of the OPS and efforts were on to find a way out.

Talking to mediapersons here, Thakur said Congress did bring about no-confidence motion but it has boomeranged on them. “They completely failed to corner the government as our ministers and MLAs gave a befitting reply to their allegations,” said Thakur. He also hit out at the opposition for leaving the house without listening to his reply. He said it was during the tenure of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh that New Pension Scheme was adopted. “If they were so concerned about the employees welfare, why did they not restore it between 2012 and 2017. So it is clear that the Congress is politicizing the issue of restoration of the OPS,” he said.

He added that his regime had tried to address all employee-related issues and demanding OPS was the right of the employees, which was being looked into.