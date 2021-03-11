Congress promises old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 9

The Congress today targeted the BJP over the constable recruitment paper leak case and the price rise. Congress leaders, during the first visit of HPCC president Pratibha Singh to Kangra, said that if voted to power, the party would implement the old pension scheme (OPS).

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, while addressing the general house of Congress workers here, alleged, “The state government delayed the registration of an FIR in the constable recruitment paper leak case by two days to let the main accused flee. Thousands of youths have been duped but the police have only arrested victims. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced the transfer of the case to the CBI, which is yet to take it. This clearly shows that the government is trying to hush up the matter”.

Agnihotri said that if the Congress is voted to power in the next Assembly elections, it would reopen investigation into the constable recruitment paper leak case and put behind bars all accused.

Pratibha Singh said that the Congress would seek vote in the Assembly elections in the name of development carried out by Virbhadra Singh. Most of the developmental projects in Kangra district were sanctioned by Virbhadra Singh. The motto of the Congress for the elections would be ‘Kam Kia Hai, Kam Karegen’, she added.

AICC Secretary Raghubir Singh Bali urged the party leaders to unite for the elections. He said that unemployment was a big issue in the state. The Congress would launch an agitation over the issue, he added.

Former minister and AICC Secretary Sudhir Sharma said that in the constable recruitment paper leak case, thousands of youth were duped but the main culprits were yet to be arrested.

Inadequate relief

Kangra District Congress president Ajay Mahajan introduced a resolution in the meeting condemning the government for not adequately compensating those whose land had been acquired for road widening projects.