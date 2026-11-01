Congress promoting anarchy, alleges Anurag Thakur

Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused the Congress party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, of facilitating riots and anarchy in the country, threatening democracy, the Constitution and the functioning of Parliament, besides obstructing the functioning of constitutional institutions.

He was addressing mediapersons at Bangana during a state BJP workshop organised to felicitate elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) affiliated with the BJP in the Kutlehar Assembly constituency.

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Earlier, Anurag Thakur and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jai Ram Thakur attended a felicitation ceremony for elected PRI representatives affiliated with the BJP in the Kutlehar and Chintpurni Assembly constituencies.