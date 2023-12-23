Congress protests against MPs’ suspension

Shimla, December 22
The state Congress today held demonstrations in all district headquarters to protest the suspension of the MPs of the party and other opposition parties from Parliament. In the protest held in Shimla, Shimla (Urban) district president Jitender Chaudhary said that the suspension of MPs was undemocratic and it was done to avoid questions from the Opposition.
State Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel said that the INDIA alliance was united against the BJP’s dictatorship and anti-people policies. She said that people were fed up with the BJP’s poor governance and the BJP was facing a certain defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
