Congress protests breaking of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s plaque

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 2

The Congress party protested breaking of a foundation plaque laid by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at Government Senior Secondary School in Bhareri, Hamirpur, on Monday. The party leaders said the culture of breaking foundation stones was not new to the BJP as it had done the same with the foundation stone of Rohtang tunnel that was laid by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The district police had to deploy police personnel to maintain law and order in the village.

President of the District Congress Committee Rajender Zar said MLA of Bhoranj Assembly segment, Kamlesh Kumari, did initially nothing in past four-and-half years but at the end of her tenure she was trying to put her name on the plaque in the school.

He added that it was a shameful attempt to erase the contribution of Congress leaders in the development of the state.

He demanded that culprits involved in vandalism must be brought to justice. He said if action was not taken then Congress would launch an agitation in the district.

