Congress protests in Rahul’s support

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 7

The Congress today came out in support of Rahul Gandhi after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay his conviction in a defamation case. Amidst heavy rain, the state Congress officer-bearers and workers raised slogans in Rahul Gandhi’s support.

Congress president Pratibha Singh said that the fight for justice would be fought at all levels. She added that the Congress stood in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, and any conspiracy by the BJP against him would not be successful.

She said that Rahul Gandhi had been expelled from the Lok Sabha by way of a political conspiracy. “The truth can be troubled but not defeated. Every party worker of the state is standing with Rahul Gandhi in this fight,” she added.