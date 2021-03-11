Congress protests vacant posts in Palampur Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Palampur May 21

Congress workers, led by local MLA Ashish Butail, today took out a procession in the town in protest against vacant posts of doctor in the Civil Hospital.

A large number of party workers assembled near the PWD Rest House and then marched through the main streets of the town raising anti-government slogans for giving a “step-motherly treatment” to Palampur. They demanded immediate filling up of all vacant posts of doctors at the hospital.

The party workers reached the hospital and submitted a memorandum to the Medical Superintendent.

Butail, while addressing mediapersons outside the hospital, alleged that the government had been biased against Palampur. He said during the Congress government, no posts were vacant at the hospital.

He said the number of patients in the hospital had come down as there was none to take care of emergency cases. The posts of paediatrician and radiologist were vacant for the past one year. Despite his repeated requests to the CM, the posts had not been filled, he added.