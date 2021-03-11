Himachal Congress puts up show of unity, launches poll campaign

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 5

The Congress put up a show of unity during the installation of Pratibha Singh as the HPCC president here today. All senior leaders were present at the rally and the party kick-started its election campaign.

‘Sonia took feedback for my appointment’ Pratibha seeks support and guidance of senior leaders.

Only three of the four working presidents Harsh Mahajan, Rajinder Rana and Vinay Kumar were present.

Six-time Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumari was absent though she was in Shimla.

Slogan of ‘Raja Sahib Amar Rahe’ raised during the rally.

All speakers harped on the need for unity in the party.

Agnihotri stresses need for ticket allotment on merit.

CWC member and party in-charge of Himachal Rajeev Shukla, outgoing Congress president Kuldeep Rathore, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, chairman of the election campaign committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and all MLAs and office-bearers attended the rally to mark Pratibha Singh’s taking over the party reins.

Shukla said that the Congress was present in strength here, indicating that the party cadres were ready to take on the BJP. “Everyone, even those who are not here, should come together. The Congress is all set to win the Assembly elections,” he added.

He said that the Gandhis had entrusted the responsibility of bringing the Congress back to power to the ‘Trimurti’—Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhvinder Sukhu. “The fight is not for the Chief Minister’s post but to get the party back to power. It is the party’s top leadership that will decide who will be the Chief Minister,” added Shukla.

Pratibha said that she was grateful to Sonia Gandhi for giving her the responsibility of the party. “People felt that winning the Mandi Lok Sabha byelection was impossible but I was confident that the works done by Virbhadra Singh would ensure our victory,” she added.

“It is after Sonia Gandhi got the feedback that Virbhadra Singh is still alive in the hearts of the people of Himachal that I was given the reins of the party,” she said. She criticised the BJP for failing to check the price rise and create jobs. She said the old pension scheme would be restored and the issue would form part of the party’s election manifesto.

Agnihotri said, “I want to tell Shukla ji that the entire Congress leadership is united and ready to oust the BJP”. He, however, stressed that the party ticket should be allotted only on merit.

Sukhu said that people had made up their mind to vote the BJP out of power. He added that the Congress would change the system established under the BJP government that had made Himachal bankrupt. “I want to tell Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur that he should stop trying to divide the Congress by claiming that there are too many claimants to the Chief Minister’s post. There is no dearth of capable leaders in the Congress,” he added.