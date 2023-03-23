Congress ready for MC poll: Pratibha tells Kharge

Shimla, March 22
Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh today assured AICC national president Mallikarjun Kharge that the resolutions passed in the party’s 85th plenary session in Raipur would be implemented soon in the state.
While meeting Kharge in New Delhi, Pratibha discussed the organisational issues related to the state. She informed him about the imminent Shimla MC polls and assured him that the party was fully prepared for the elections. She said the party would have to start preparing for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.
