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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress regime unleashing political vendetta in Himachal: LoP Jai Ram Thakur

Congress regime unleashing political vendetta in Himachal: LoP Jai Ram Thakur

He alleged that FIRs have been filed and investigative agencies have been used to exert pressure on numerous BJP leaders, while instructions were also issued to fabricate cases against them

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:48 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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LoP and former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur. File photo
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Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur said that instead of taking Himachal Pradesh on the path of development, the Congress government has, over the last nearly four years, indulged in the politics of vendetta and administrative abuse.

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Addressing a press conference here today, he said Himachal Pradesh was known for its peace-loving culture, democratic traditions and social harmony, but the present government has attempted to link the state’s identity with the politics of vengeance.

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“The Congress party first launched a campaign to shut down development projects and public welfare institutions. This was followed by the targeting of political opponents, and today, anyone who questions the chief minister’s working style or is seen standing with the BJP is being targeted in one way or the other,” he remarked.

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Thakur said that the public had given a clear mandate against the Congress government in the panchayat, municipal and zilla parishad elections. “The BJP’s victory in several local bodies, including the Municipal Corporations of Kangra, Solan, and Hamirpur, as well as the Kangra Zilla Parishad, completely rattled the Congress. Instead of accepting this public mandate, the government chose to harass the victorious public representatives,” he alleged.

He alleged that FIRs have been filed and investigative agencies have been used to exert pressure on numerous BJP leaders. He added that instructions were issued to fabricate cases against BJP leaders.

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“The BJP will prepare a chargesheet on corruption, financial mismanagement, abuse of power, administrative interference, anti-people decisions, and political vendetta under the Congress regime,” he said. The BJP will launch a public awareness campaign at the village, division, and assembly levels to expose the Congress government’s failures, he added.

Thakur also raised serious questions over phone tapping and surveillance in the state. “If the activities of public representatives, MLAs, or opposition leaders are being illegally monitored, it is a serious attack on the democratic system. If such allegations have surfaced, they should be investigated impartially so that the truth can be revealed,” he demanded.

Commenting on the internal situation within the Congress party, he said there was growing dissatisfaction within the party over the CM’s working style.

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