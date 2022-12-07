Congress rejects Himachal exit polls, says will win at least 42 seats

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 6

The Congress has rejected the exit polls that are giving the BJP an edge in the Assembly elections. State Congress media committee chairman Naresh Chauhan today claimed that the party would win at least 42 seats and form government. “We have no issues with the exit polls and their methodology and sample sizes. The Congress is confident of forming government and bagging at least 42 seats,” he said.

On the question chief ministerial candidate if the Congress wins, Chauhan said that there was an established procedure in the party to choose Chief Minister. “Observers deputed by the central leadership will seek the opinion of the elected MLAs. Based on their feedback and other factors, the top leaders will choose Chief Minister,” he added.

He alleged that the BJP was defensive right from the very beginning and fought the elections on the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national issues but did not touch local issues. “The Congress fought the elections on local issues that people have accepted our approach,” he added.

