Congress Sadbhavna Yatra reaches Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 6

The ‘Jago Himachal Sadbhavna Yatra’ of the Congress reached here today and passed through local markets.

Congress Seva Dal state president Anurag Sharma, general secretary Vijay Kumar and Congress Seva Dal women wing state president Reena Pundir, DCC president Neeraj Nayar, Block Congress Committee president Kartar and Seva Dal office-bearers took part in the yatra.

They paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar at their statues near the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

“The yatra is aimed at spreading the message of unity and integrity by singing ‘Vande Mataram’ and the national anthem,” said Sharma. He called upon party leaders and workers to remain united.

#chamba