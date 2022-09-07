Congress Sadbhavna Yatra reaches Chamba

Chamba, September 6
The ‘Jago Himachal Sadbhavna Yatra’ of the Congress reached here today and passed through local markets.
Congress Seva Dal state president Anurag Sharma, general secretary Vijay Kumar and Congress Seva Dal women wing state president Reena Pundir, DCC president Neeraj Nayar, Block Congress Committee president Kartar and Seva Dal office-bearers took part in the yatra.
They paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar at their statues near the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
“The yatra is aimed at spreading the message of unity and integrity by singing ‘Vande Mataram’ and the national anthem,” said Sharma. He called upon party leaders and workers to remain united.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...