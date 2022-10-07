Congress screening committee meeting today to discuss pending 29 candidates for Himachal elections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

The Himachal Congress screening committee will meet here on Friday to discuss the pending 29 candidates for the upcoming elections. The party’s Central Election Committee chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi had earlier approved 39 candidates including all 20 sitting MLAs.

AICC sources said the meeting would take place in Delhi tomorrow with screening panel chairperson Deepa Dasmunshi in the CEC meeting earlier calling for state unit president Pratibha Singh to take on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the elections.

The screening panel will take a call on the most suitable candidate against the Chief Minister and other senior state ministers.

