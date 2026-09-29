Congress seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, holds protest rallies

The District Congress Committee (DCC), Mandi, held a meeting and a protest under the chairmanship of its president Champa Thakur n Monday and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the controversy related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Champa alleged “vote theft” under the cover of the SIR and said that the Congress would oppose any process that could affect voters’ rights. She added that the Election Commission was working in connivance with the Central Government and demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

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She also sought the registration of an FIR against the Chief Election Commissioner. Congress leaders also raised concerns over alleged objections made by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during deliberations on the revision of the electoral rolls. They alleged that several objections raised by the two Election Commissioners were not adequately considered.

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After the protest, the DCC submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Governor, to the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, reiterating its demand for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sohan Lal Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Scheduled Caste Department president Naresh Chauhan, Seraj Block Congress Committee president Jagdish Reddy and others were also present.

In Hamirpur, Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, led the protest while in Una, District Congress president Des Raj Gautam demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR controversy. They also sought a fair investigation into the matter and action against the CEC.