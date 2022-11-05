Congress sees 'winds of change'

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 4

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma today said the winds of change to give a decisive mandate against the BJP regime would emanate from ‘Dev Bhoomi’ Himachal and spread across the country.

PEOPLE HAVE MADE UP THEIR MINDS People of the state have made up their minds to defeat the BJP, which has failed to honour its commitment of generating two crore jobs and check price rise. Anand Sharma, ex-union minister

Addressing a poll meeting at Ghumarwin of Bilaspur district today, he said it was the people of Himachal who had given the mandate against the BJP when the Congress won the Mandi Lok Sabha election and three Assembly bypolls last year.

Sharma also lashed out at the BJP for the rampant corruption in the government. “On being voted to power, the Congress will probe into all wrongdoings and irregularities committed during the present BJP regime,” he said.

The Congress leader cautioned the workers against the use of money power by the BJP to sway the votes in its favour. “Seeing the ground beneath their feet slipping, the BJP, which is flushed with resources, will try to entice the voters so you all must remain vigilant, especially during night,” he said.

Sharma said the BJP’s double-engine government had failed as there were no jobs and inflation was uncontrollable. “Was India not a nuclear power and had it not launched its own satellites before the BJP came to power? So, the BJP must do some introspection,” he added.