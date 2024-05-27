 Kangra: Congress seizes on anger against Agnipath scheme; goodwill for OPS : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Kangra: Congress seizes on anger against Agnipath scheme; goodwill for OPS
Constituency Watch Kangra

Kangra: Congress seizes on anger against Agnipath scheme; goodwill for OPS

‘Confident’ BJP does not arrange PM’s rally in the constituency won by it with second-highest margin in 2019

Kangra: Congress seizes on anger against Agnipath scheme; goodwill for OPS

Congress’ Kangra candidate Anand Sharma campaigns in Fatehpur on Sunday. Photo: Kamal Jeet



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 26

After an almost one-sided contest as the campaigning started, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma has been slowly building up a contest with his BJP rival Rajiv Bharadwaj in the Kangra Lok Sabha. The constituency is spread across Kangra and Chamba districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Shah clarifies on Army scheme

  • In his campaign, Congress’ Anand Sharma has been emphasising that the Agnipath scheme is an “insult” to the soldiers of the country and would be abolished if the Congress was voted to power.
  • The issue has gained so much prominence that on Saturday, during his visit to Kangra, the BJP got a video statement issued by Home Minister Amit Shah to allay the fears of soldiers regarding the Agnipath scheme. He alleged that the Congress was spreading lies about it.

Form losing in 2019 by the second highest margin of 4.77 lakh votes in the country, the Congress is now fancying its chances in Kangra. While the Congress has fielded Sharma, a confident BJP has fielded a greenhorn candidate, Rajiv Bharadwaj.

Congress’ Anand Sharma has forcefully taken up the issue of Agnipath scheme, that is expected to influence a considerable number of voters in the constituency. The cumulative number of people from Kangra serving in the Army or ex-servicemen is around 1 lakh. Serving in the Army has been a tradition in a large number of families in Kangra region. In his campaign, Sharma has been emphasising that the Agnipath scheme is an “insult” to the soldiers of the country and would be abolished if the Congress was voted to power.

The issue has gained so much prominence that yesterday, during his visit to Kangra, the BJP got a video statement issued from the Home Minister Amit Shah to allay the fears of soldiers regarding Agnipath scheme. He alleged that the Congress was spreading lies regarding the scheme.

Besides the Agnipath scheme, the Congress has been relying on government employees to vote for its candidate. During his visit to the Kangra LS seat, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has been holding parleys with government employee union leaders and urging them to vote for party that had implemented the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state.

Though the Congress has been able to build up its campaign in Kangra after the entry of Anand Sharma, the BJP still seems to be strong in rural areas. A survey of Kangra villages revealed that many people were viewing the Lok Sabha elections as a contest between PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Many of them opted to prefer Modi over Rahul, exhibiting little knowledge about the contesting candidates and their agenda. In election campaign as well, the BJP candidate has been urging people to vote for him to make Modi PM for third time.

Confident of its victory, the BJP has not planned any rally of PM Modi in Kangra. Only two rallies of its national leaders, including party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have been held by the BJP here.

There are 17 Assembly constituencies in the Kangra LS seat. The Congress has 12 sitting MLAs in Kangra, while the BJP has just five. Ever since senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has been announced as LS candidate, the party high command has been building pressure on its MLAs to ensure a lead for the party from their respective Assembly constituencies.

An MLA says he receives a phone call almost every day from Central leaders for ensuring a lead for the party. Sources here said that threats were also being issued to Congress MLAs that they should ensure lead from their areas in case they wanted to retain their positions in the state government.

However, the Congress MLAs are also wary of the popularity of Modi and not are sure if they can retain the lead they had got in the 2022 Assembly poll on June 1, when Kangra will vote for its Lok Sabha MP.

