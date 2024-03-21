Congress sinking ship, even Pratibha Singh unwilling to fight elections, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

The BJP today mocked the Congress as all its senior leaders were not willing to contest the Lok Sabha elections, which reflected the dismal state of affairs within the party and the government.

“The Congress is a sinking ship, where even the captain of the team is unwilling to contest the Lok Sabha elections,” said Rakesh Jamwal, state BJP General Secretary and Sundernagar MLA. He added with state Congress president Pratibha Singh clearly declining to contest the elections, it was amply clear that the party workers were totally demoralised.

Jamwal said the BJP would once again win all the four Lok Sabha seats and with bigger margin than 2019. He said the Sukhu-led Congress regime was resorting to every possible mean to cling to power but the government has lost majority.

“It is clear that even the tallest leaders of the Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, are preferring to enter the Parliament through Rajya Sabha than contesting elections. They are scared to face the electorate considering the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“I can say with certainty that the BJP will win all four Lok Sabha and the six Assembly by-polls, paving the way for the formation of the BJP government in Himachal,” he claimed.

State BJP Mahila Morcha president Vandana Yogi also hit out at the Congress regime for failing to fulfil its promise of providing Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women in the 18 to 60 age group.

