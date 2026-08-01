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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress’ social media coordinator in Himachal’s Una booked for objectionable comments on Modi

Congress’ social media coordinator in Himachal’s Una booked for objectionable comments on Modi

Police said an investigation is underway and they are examining the relevant online posts, digital evidence and other facts in the case

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PTI
Una (HP), Updated At : 05:11 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Police have booked Congress’ social media coordinator in Una district, Manish, for posting objectionable comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi online, officials said on Saturday.

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The FIR was registered based on two complaints: one filed by BJP leader Kamal Saini at the Tahliwal police station and another filed by complainant Deepak Fauji at the Haroli police station.

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Police said an investigation is underway and they are examining the relevant online posts, digital evidence and other facts in the case.

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