Congress’ social media coordinator in Himachal’s Una booked for objectionable comments on Modi
Police said an investigation is underway and they are examining the relevant online posts, digital evidence and other facts in the case
Advertisement
Police have booked Congress’ social media coordinator in Una district, Manish, for posting objectionable comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi online, officials said on Saturday.
Advertisement
The FIR was registered based on two complaints: one filed by BJP leader Kamal Saini at the Tahliwal police station and another filed by complainant Deepak Fauji at the Haroli police station.
Advertisement
Police said an investigation is underway and they are examining the relevant online posts, digital evidence and other facts in the case.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement