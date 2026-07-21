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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress stages protest against lathi charge on students, detention of Gandhis

Congress stages protest against lathi charge on students, detention of Gandhis

Peaceful protest is everyone’s right in democracy, says Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:55 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with cabinet ministers and MLAs, while staging a protest outside Lok Bhavan in Shimla on Tuesday. Photo: Lalit Kumar
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The Congress, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening against the “police assault” on students and youth in New Delhi on Monday and the detention of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

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The CM was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, HPCC president Vinay Kumar, Revenue Minister Jagat Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, other party leaders and workers. The protesters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. The Congress also submitted a memorandum, containing their demands, to the Governor.

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While slamming the BJP government, Sukhu said: “Peaceful protest is everyone’s right in democracy, but the BJP government is stifling dissent and suppressing protests.”

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The Chief Minister said that accountability for the death of young NEET students must be fixed, and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmender Pradhan. He also demanded action against the police officials for misbehaving with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Sukhu went on to demand the withdrawal of cases registered against Sonam Wangchuk and youths who participated in the protest in support of NEET students, and called for justice to be delivered to them.

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Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore said the Congress would continue to stand with students and youth, fighting for their future at every level, and will not tolerate any attack on democratic rights.

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