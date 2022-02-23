Congress stages walkout during governor's address on opening day of Himachal Budget Session

Shimla, February 23
The Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout during the Governor’s address on the opening day of the Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar arrived at the Vidhan Sabha to deliver his address on the commencement of the budget session.
Even as the Governor was halfway through his address, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri stood up and said that the address was just a bundle of lies which the people of Himachal had rejected.
All the Congress legislators stood up and started raising slogans and finally staged a walkout.
The Governor continued the address with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, ministers and BJP MLAs seated in the house.
The budget session which will have a total of 16 sittings will conclude on March 15.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...