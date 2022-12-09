Congress stellar show in Hamirpur, wins 4 seats

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 8

The Congress won four of the five Assembly constituencies in the district while an Independent candidate won the Hamirpur seat.

Winning Congress candidates include Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Nadaun, Inder Dutt Lakhnapal in Barsar, Rajinder Rana in Sujanpur and Suresh Kumar in Bhoranj.

Sukhu defeated his old rival Vijay Agnihotri of the BJP with a margin of 3,363 votes while Inder Dutt Lakhanpal defeated BJP candidate Maya Sharma with a margin of 13,792 votes.

Rajinder Rana defeated BJP candidate Ranjit Singh by 399 votes while Suresh Kumar won the close contest with the small margin of 60 votes. It was the fourth Assembly election of Kumar, who had lost all the three elections earlier.

In Hamirpur constituency, both the parties had to face defeat from Independent candidate Ashish Sharma, who won with a margin of 12,899 votes.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could not make any impression as most of its candidates could not get 500 votes in the district.