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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress targeting EC out of ‘frustration’, says Himachal Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur

Congress targeting EC out of ‘frustration’, says Himachal Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addresses the media in Shimla. Photo: Lalit Kumar
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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday accused the Congress of attempting to create distrust in constitutional institutions by making allegations against the Election Commission.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said the Congress was making allegations against the Election Commission when it faced electoral setbacks. “When Congress wins in Himachal and Karnataka, there is no problem with the Election Commission, but when the party loses, it alleges vote theft,” he said.

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He said efforts by the Congress and its allies to gain power through democratic means had failed, which, he alleged, had led to frustration and attempts to create an atmosphere of distrust towards constitutional institutions.

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Referring to the three-member Election Commission, Thakur said decisions were taken by majority vote and claimed that if there had been a dissenting note, it would have formed part of the official record. He questioned the raising of a controversy over an alleged dissent that, according to him, had not occurred.

Thakur also referred to the history of the Election Commission and said the Congress should examine its own record before questioning the poll panel. He mentioned former Chief Election Commissioners Sukumar Sen, Kalyan Sundaram, Nagendra Singh, T Swaminathan, RK Trivedi, VS Ramadevi, TN Seshan and MS Gill.

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“MS Gill, after retiring as Chief Election Commissioner, joined the Congress, served in the Rajya Sabha and became a Union minister. The Congress, which is questioning the Election Commission today, should also remember its own political history,” he said.

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