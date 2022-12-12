Congress tastes success in Kutlehar after 32 years

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 11

After a gap of 32 years, the Congress managed to break the BJP bastion and won the Kutlehar seat in Una district.

Congress’ Davinder Kumar defeated BJP’s Varinder Kanwar. Ram Nath Sharma was the last Congress leader to win the Kutlehar seat in 1985.

Kanwar, now former Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats, has won four times from the constituency. He won the first time in 2003 and then in 2007, 2012 and 2017. Before that in 1998 and 1993, BJP’s Ram Dass Malangar won the seat. In 1990, the seat was won by Ranjit Singh, a candidate of Janta Dal.

The Kutlehar constituency remained the BJP bastion for about 32 years due to the intense infighting among the Congress leaders of the area. Ex-CM late Virbhadra Singh had tried to solve the infighting among the Congress leaders to break the jinx of losing, but failed to do so.

Sources said the BJP lost Kutlehar after 32 years due to the strong anti-incumbency against the last government in Una. This time, the Congress gave chance to a fresh face, which doused the infighting among the ever-warring factions of the party in the area. This coupled with anti-incumbency against the previous government helped the new Congress candidate break the BJP bastion in Una district.

The Congress won four of the five seats in Una district. Meanwhile, former state BJP president Satpal Satti managed to win just his seat.

Interestingly, people of the Una constituency have kept the tradition of electing an MLA from the Opposition. BJP’s Satti has won from Una while the party has lost in the state. In the 2017 polls, Satti had lost from Una, while the BJP was voted to power. In 2012 too, Satti won from Una when the BJP lost the state elections.