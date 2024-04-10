Congress to distribute Kisan Nyay Guarantee letter across state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

The Himachal Kisan Congress Co-Coordinator Kanwar Ravinder Singh here today issued the Kisan Nyay Guarantee letter and said the Congress would distribute this Nyay letter in the entire state through a door-to-door campaign.

Addressing the media during a press conference here, he said as per the guidelines given during the meeting of the National Kisan Congress held in Delhi on March 20, this farmer justice guarantee will be distributed among people in the country as well as the state.

“In this Kisan Nyay Guarantee, the Congress has given five guarantees to the farmers, including freeing the farmers from the GST, giving legal status to the MSP, establishing Agriculture Loan Waiver Commission, changing the import-export policy for benefiting farmers and redesigning the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna,” said Kanwar.

Kanwar Ravinder Singh also accused the Central Government of ignoring farmers. “There has been no improvement in the condition of farmers in the last 10 years,” Kanwar added.

