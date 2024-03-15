Himachal Congress to hold torch processions against Centre

Shimla, March 14
The state Congress will take out torch processions in all blocks on March 16 in protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. This will include all the party leaders, area MLAs, officials, officials and workers of leading organizations and departments.
HPCC organisation general secretary Rajneesh Kimta has asked all district and block presidents of the party to take out torch processions in their areas.
Kimta accused the Central Government of trying to destabilise the Congress government. He said they would not allow any BJP conspiracy to succeed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them