Himachal Congress to hold torch processions against Centre

Shimla, March 14

The state Congress will take out torch processions in all blocks on March 16 in protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. This will include all the party leaders, area MLAs, officials, officials and workers of leading organizations and departments.

HPCC organisation general secretary Rajneesh Kimta has asked all district and block presidents of the party to take out torch processions in their areas.

Kimta accused the Central Government of trying to destabilise the Congress government. He said they would not allow any BJP conspiracy to succeed.

