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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress trying to hijack local body polls in Himachal Pradesh, says Rajeev Bindal

Congress trying to hijack local body polls in Himachal Pradesh, says Rajeev Bindal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:17 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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Himachal BJP president Rajeev Bindal. File photo
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BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Saturday accused the Congress government of attempting to hijack the urban local body and Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh.

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In a statement issued here, he said the state government has consistently undermined democratic institutions, constitutional values and established democratic traditions. Bindal alleged that instead of respecting the mandate given by the people, the Congress government is attempting to “manipulate and distort it” for political gain.

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He claimed that the people of the state are frustrated with the government’s “anti-people” policies, unfulfilled promises and governance failures, and are voting against the Congress party. “The Congress government is now resorting to the misuse of administrative machinery, political influence and money power in an attempt to gain control over urban local bodies and Zila Parishads,” he alleged.

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He further alleged that through a notification issued on May 27, 2026, the government amended the Municipal Election Rules and granted Deputy Commissioners discretionary powers to decide the timing of meetings for the election of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons. Earlier, such elections were conducted within a fixed timeframe and a well-defined procedure, he added.

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