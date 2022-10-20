Congress turncoat gets BJP ticket from Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 19

Former MLA KL Thakur along with mandal, district and state-level office-bearers today tendered his resignation to BJP president Suresh Kashyap in protest against ticket allotment to Lakhwinder Rana, Congress MLA who had joined the BJP recently.

The revolt by the mandal has shocked the BJP, which was claiming to have scored a brownie point by winning over Rana. Thakur has decided to contest the elections as an Independent candidate and will file his nomination on October 21.

He said that the sentiments of party workers had been hurt. He added, “It is appalling to note that a person, who had burnt party’s banners and flags after he was denied ticket in 1998, has been fielded now. Rana had not only joined the Congress, where he enjoyed power for two terms, but also slapped fake cases against BJP workers to harass them. Ticket allotment to such a person has disheartened party functionaries in Nalagarh.”

The decision was taken after a marathon meeting with office-bearers. Resentment of workers had also come to the fore when Rana arrived at Nalagarh after joining the party in Delhi.