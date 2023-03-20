Congress unlikely to fulfil guarantees, says ex-minister

Kullu, March 19
Former minister Govind Singh Thakur yesterday said that it seemed unlikely that the Congress government would be able to fulfil the 10 guarantees made before the elections.
Addressing a press conference here, he said the government was retracting from those guarantees. The Congress had promised to implement the OPS at the first Cabinet meeting, but its notification took a long time. The government was now claiming that the OPS had been given, but nobody had received it so far.
