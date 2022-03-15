Congress walks out, says Bill tabled in haste

Shimla, March 14

The Congress legislators today staged a walkout in the Vidhan Sabha in protest against the undue haste being exhibited by the government in tabling the Himachal Pradesh Slum Dwellers (Property Rights) Bill 2022, leaving little time for the MLAs to register their objections.

The Cabinet at its meeting today prior to the session gave nod for giving ownership rights to urban slum dwellers over two biswas of land occupied by them. As per this decision, thousands of people living in these houses prior to 1974 will be given ownership rights after the amendment in the Bill, giving them great relief.

The entire opposition was on its toes when Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj tabled the Bill after 7 pm in the Assembly. The Congress MLAs indulged in sloganeering, accusing the government of taking them for a ride. They resented that Bills were being presented in a haste, leaving no time for the legislators to examine them to be able to file their objections.

With there being complete pandemonium in the house, Deputy Speaker Hans Raj who was in the Speaker’s chair adjourned the house for five minutes. The moment the house re-assembled, the opposition against created ruckus, accusing the government of not giving them sufficient time to read the Bills to be able to debate upon them. The dissatisfied opposition finally staged a walkout.

The minister tried to pacify the opposition by stating that it was by mistake by Vidhan Sabha staff that the Bill was distributed to them. “We had no plans to introduce it and it was due to a mistake that it was given to you all,” said Bhardwaj. Hans Raj also said that it will be seen as to who has made this mistake but MLA’s can file their objections by 11 am tomorrow.

The Chief Minister also tried to justify the error by stating that it was a human mistake and the opposition should unnecessarily not rake it up. — TNS

Relief for urban slum dwellers

