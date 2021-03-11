Congress wants 2 Ind MLAs disqualified

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, June 10
The Congress is mounting pressure on the Vidhan Sabha Speaker to disqualify the two Independent legislators, who joined the BJP yesterday. Also, the BJP is likely to face resentment within the party as staunch Dhumla loyalists have been hit by the decision to induct the two MLAs.
Sukhu: Take action under defection law
The Vidhan Sabha Speaker should disqualify both Hoshiyar Singh and Prakash Rana under the Anti-Defection Law for joining the BJP, as they had won the election as Independents. — Sukhvinder Sukhu, Chairman, Congress campaign committee
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has tried to send a strong signal that he is in full command and has a free hand to take any decision. The induction of Hoshiyar Singh, Independent MLA from Dehra, has put a question mark on the fate of Ravinder Singh Ravi, a five-time former MLA and die-hard Dhumal loyalist, who lost the 2017 Assembly election.
On his part, Ravi has chosen to tread cautiously and has not openly aired his resentment against Hoshiyar Singh’s induction into the party. While welcoming Hoshiyar Singh into the BJP, Ravi said that this in no way guaranteed the Dehra MLA the party ticket, which would be decided by the top leadership.
“The Chief Minister and the state BJP president have taken the decision to induct the two Independent MLAs into the party in consultation with the top leadership and all those authorised to do so,” said Randhir Sharma, state chief BJP spokesperson. He, however, avoided a direct reply when asked if former Chief Minister PK Dhumal had been taken into confidence. While Hoshiyar Singh had defeated Ravi from the Dehra seat, Prakash Rana had defeated Gulab Singh Thakur, father-in-law of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, from the Jogindernagar seat.
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee, said that the two legislators had played with the sentiments of the people of their constituencies by aligning with a political party.
CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, too, said that the Speaker should disqualify the two Independent MLAs.
