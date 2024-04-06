Congress weighs Gaddi community factor in Dharamsala to break BJP foothold

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 5

The Congress yet to decide its candidate for the Dharamsala Assembly byelection but the Gaddi factor is weighing heavily on the minds of party leaders. Sources said that with many Gaddi leaders of the BJP, including Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, staying away from the party programmes after the nomination of Congress rebel Sudhir Sharma from Dharamsala, the Congress was planning to captalise on the anger within the Gaddi community in the constituency in the byelections.

The Dharamsala segment has been the bastion of BJP Gaddi leaders. The outgoing Kangra MP, Kishan Kapoor, had represented the Dharamsala Assembly segment five times. In 2019 Dharamsala bypoll, the BJP gave ticket to Gaddi leader Vishal Nehria and he emerged victorious.

In the 2022 Assembly poll, the BJP fielded OBC leader Rakesh Chaudhary from the Dharamsala segment. Nehria rebelled against the BJP and contested the elections as an Independent candidate from Dharamsala. Though Nehria could muster only 2,000 votes but he contributed to the defeat of Rakesh Chaudhary, who lost by a margin of about 3,000 votes to the then Congress candidate, Sudhir Sharma.

After the BJP gave ticket to Sudhir from Dharamsala, the Gaddi leaders are openly experssing their dissent. Kapoor has stayed away from the party campaign programmes in the area. Nehria, a former Scheduled Tribes Morcha district president of the BJP, has openly opposed Sudhir’s candidature.

Belonging to the Gaddi community, Nehria, also a former MLA from Dharamsala, has, however, toed the party line and welcomed Sudhir as the candidate for the Dharamsala byelection.

The Gaddi community has a strong presence in Kangra and Chamba districts. In Kangra, the BJP had always fielded a Gaddi candidate on the Dharamsala Assembly segment. The Gaddi leaders of the BJP, who are opposing Sudhir’s candidature, allege that the community would be left with no representation in the Assembly.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra