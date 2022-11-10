Congress will bring back old pension scheme in Himachal: Priyanka Gandhi at Sirmaur

Solan, November 10
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday reiterated the party’s resolve to bring back old pension scheme after coming to power in the very first Cabinet.
She was addressing ‘Parivartan Pratigya’ rally at Sataun in the Hattee-dominated trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district.
Trying to strike a local chord, Gandhi recalled Indira Gandhi's contribution to the state.
She said employees in the state were sitting on an agitation as they had been denied the old pension scheme. She accused the BJP of having finances for the corporates but no funds for paying pensions to the employees. The BJP availed Rs 63,200 crore loan and plunged the state into a debt trap, she alleged.
"More than 63,000 posts were lying vacant, educated youth were unemployed, women had no source of income,” Gandhi said. She asked what the government was doing if all sections were unhappy.
She took a jibe at the BJP's slogans of changing the ‘rivaaz’ and accused the BJP of misleading the masses and lacking the will to implement the old pension scheme.
