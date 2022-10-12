Congress will bring down inflation: Bali

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 11

The Congress is bringing back people-centric politics and will bring down inflation in the country. This was stated by Raghubir Singh Bali, secretary, AICC, here today. He said that the BJP had tried to strangulate democracy. Bali was here on his Rajgar Sangharsh Yatra that started from Nagrota and covered Jwalamukhi, Nadaun, Hamiprur and Sujanpur.

Attacking the government, Bali said the BJP had disappointed people of the country and hopes of every section of society had been dashed to the ground. It was unfortunate that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that unemployment was not an issue in the state, he said adding that Himachal Pradesh was among top three states having the highest rate of unemployment. He said the BJP government had brought the state under a debt of Rs 85,000 crore and the current regime was responsible for 50 per cent of it.

#democracy #Hamirpur #inflation