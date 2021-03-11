Congress will fight Himachal Assembly poll unitedly to defeat BJP: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

HPCC chief Pratibha Singh’s takeover as HPCC chief and party rally today

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of Congress Campaign Committee, being welcomed by supporters in Shimla on Wednesday. Photo: Amit Kanwar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chairman of the Congress Election Campaign Committee, today said that the party would fight the Assembly elections unitedly.

Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons here, said the Congress would prepare a road map for the election campaign after tomorrow’s rally. HPCC president Pratibha Singh will assume office tomorrow and the party will hold a rally at the Chaura Maidan. Sukhu was welcomed by workers at the Congress office.

He said the high command had revamped the party organisation and now the leadership would work together to defeat the BJP. “There is no infighting in the party and the leadership is working for the return of the Congress to power,” he added.

He said Pratibha Singh had been handed over the reins of the party, as she would not contest the Assembly elections and the party would unitedly work under her leadership. On the question of the Congress declaring a CM candidate, Sukhu said any MLA could become the CM. He paid tributes to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh from who he had learnt a lot.

He said that the state government was being run through remote control by the Centre. “People are fed up with the government and have made up their mind to vote the BJP out of power,” he added.

Earlier, Sukhu was accorded a rousing welcome at Parwanoo, Solan, Kumarhatti and other places where he made a brief halt while on the way to Shimla.

MLAs from Solan district Lakhwinder Rana, DR Shandil and Sanjay Awasthy as well as other prominent leaders like former Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary, Vinod Sultanpuri and office-bearers of frontal organisations were among those who welcomed him.

He said, “The party has not declared a chief ministerial candidate but the voters know whom to vote”.

Sukhu said the issue of 11 lakh unemployed youth would be raised vociferously as the government had failed to provide them jobs. He alleged that jobs were being given to people belonging to the Seraj and Dharampur constituencies represented by the Chief Minister and a Cabinet minister, respectively.

