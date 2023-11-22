Congress: Will wrest Hamirpur seat in LS elections

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 21

The Congress will win all four parliamentary seats in the state and Hamirpur is no exception, said Suresh Kumar, senior vice-president of the HPCC and Bhoranj MLA, here yesterday. He was replying to a question over the poor performance of the Congress in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency since 1998.

He said Hamirpur had become BJP free after the party lost all five Assembly seats in the district and the Congress would perform better in the coming general elections. About the performance of the Congress government in the past one year, Suresh said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced various development projects for the district, including the establishment of a cancer research centre at the medical college, setting up of a nursing college, construction of an indoor stadium, Inter-State Bus Terminus and the opening of the HPSEB Chief Engineer’s office.

He said the Chief Minister was considering opening of Divisional Commissioner’s office. He added that the first electric bus depot of the HRTC and a five star hotel of the HPTDC would be constructed at Nadaun. World Bank and even former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar had praised the Chief Minister’s performance.

